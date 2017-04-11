Colorado Lawmakers Want New Study On Oil, Gas Health Risks

DENVER (AP) – Some Colorado legislators want a new state health department study on the potential health risks of the oil and gas industry, saying an earlier assessment that found low risk was inadequate.
Eighteen Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to health department Director Dr. Larry Wolk criticizing the earlier assessment as narrow and incomplete. They also said it had a “dismissive tone.”
The letter was dated April 4 and made public Tuesday.
The March assessment concluded the risk of harmful human effects appears to be low but stressed more study was needed. It reviewed a dozen earlier studies and thousands of air samples.
Wolk had no immediate comment.
The letter didn’t address how a second study would be paid for.
