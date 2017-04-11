Customers Line Up Outside Renovated Cherry Cricket

DENVER (CBS4) – Four months after a fire forced The Cherry Cricket to close, customers lined up outside the landmark restaurant for the reopening.
The Cherry Creek North eatery reopened to the public Tuesday.
Renovations took months to complete, as damages from battling the fire claimed several key components of the restaurant. Expenses totaled more than $1 million that included a new kitchen.
The Cricket is hosting several events, including a funeral for the fish that died in the fire.
A total of 84 staff members remained on payroll as the renovations were completed.
The restaurant plans to set aside $1 of each “Fire Burger” sold during the first week of business. The proceeds collected will be given to the firefighters who responded the night of the fire.