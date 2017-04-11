Chatwood Struggles As Rockies Lose 5-3 To Padres

DENVER (The Sports Xchange) – The instant San Diego Padres first baseman Wil Myers made contact in the eighth inning Monday night, he was thinking one thing: triple.

He stumbled rounding second but reached third easily to complete the second cycle in franchise history and the first of his career as the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3.

“As soon as I hit it, I knew the triple was a possibility,” Myers said, “so that was what I was trying to do.

“I almost fell. I was trying too hard, I think. If I’d have fallen, I’d still have tried for it.”

Myers drove an 0-2 slider from Carlos Estevez into the gap in left-center, the deepest spot in Coors Field. The ball shot past left fielder Gerardo Parra, causing Padres manager Andy Green to get animated in dugout.

“I was screaming ‘three,'” Green said. “I usually don’t get into it that much. I usually try to be as even-keeled as I can, but you don’t see cycles very often.”

The other Padres cycle was also accomplished at Coors Field, by Matt Kemp on Aug. 14, 2015. Myers’ cycle was the eighth by a Rockies opponent at Coors Field and the 15th there overall.

Before his triple gave him a career-high-tying four hits, Myers singled in the first, doubled home a run in the third and homered in a three-run sixth that put the Padres ahead 4-0.

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who got a superb spot start by Jarred Cosart followed by fine relief work as they evened their record at 4-4 with their third win in the past four games. The Rockies (5-3) have lost two straight.

Trevor Cahill was scheduled to start for San Diego but was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a back strain. So the Padres turned to Cosart, who had made one 26-pitch relief appearance this season and had not pitched in five days. He held the Rockies scoreless for four innings and threw 70 pitches.

Cosart got the Rockies to ground into three double plays, including one in the first inning when he gave up three singles but stranded runners at first and second by getting Parra to ground out.

“Nerves early,” Cosart said. “I’m just trying to feel my way through instead of just trying to execute the pitches and execute the scouting report. Then the third and fourth, I felt like that’s where I’d like to be for the rest of the year.”

Tyler Chatwood (0-2) held the Padres to one run through five innings but yielded two homers and was knocked out in the sixth. Myers lofted his third homer to right-center on an 0-2 fastball to open the inning.

Chatwood walked Ryan Schimpf with one out, and Renfroe followed with a first-pitch homer, his third of the season, to put the Padres ahead 4-0.

“Didn’t get it up enough,” Chatwood said of the fastball to Myers, “and he barreled it. Then I tried to throw a sinker in and didn’t get it in to Renfroe and he barreled it to right.”

Chatwood has allowed four homers in 11 1/3 innings in his two 2017 starts. He yielded four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings Monday.

The Rockies made it 4-1 when DJ LeMahieu hit his first homer, an opposite-field shot to right in the sixth off Jose Torres. Mark Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Brandon Maurer, the sixth Padres pitcher.

Miguel Diaz (1-0), who followed Cosart to the mound, earned his first major league win in his second appearance in the big leagues. He threw one shutout inning.

Myers’ triple quickly led to the final Padres run when Yangervis Solarte followed with a sacrifice fly.

Myers, who signed a six-year, $83 million contract in January, said he had been a triple shy of the cycle three times and had never accomplished the feat at any level, including his amateur days.

“Those moments don’t happen very often on a baseball field,” Green said. “To see somebody get it, kind of the cornerstone of your franchise now, too, it was a lot of fun to watch.”

NOTES: Rockies RHP Chad Qualls (right forearm tightness) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque and pitch one inning at Reno and do the same thing Thursday. … Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado has hit safely in each of the team’s eight games. … Rockies OF David Dahl (stress reaction rib) will join the team in San Francisco this weekend to be re-evaluated by the training staff. Dahl is getting treatment at the Rockies’ complex in Scottsdale, Ariz. … Padres C Luis Torrens made his first major league start and went 0-for-2 with a walk after appearing in two games as a defensive replacement. … Padres RHP Carter Capps (right elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with high Class A Lake Elsinore and pitch one inning as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery performed on March 8, 2016. … Padres rookie CF Manuel Margot has hit safely in six of eight games and reached base safely in all but one.