CBS Season Finale Dates Announced

DENVER (CBS4) – How will your favorite regular season shows end their seasons?
Season Finales are typically in May, but some end in April, like MACGYVER which finishes its new episodes on April 14.
Monday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. is the Season Finale for 2 BROKE GIRLS.
BLUE BLOODS airs the last new episode of the season on Friday May 5 at 9 p.m. Monday, May 8 is season finale day for KEVIN CAN WAIT and SUPERIOR DONUTS, while MAN WITH A PLAN and SCORPION have their season finales on May 15.
Tuesday’s NCIS shows have their finales on May 16, while BULL ends on May 23 at 8 p.m. CRIMINAL MINDS ends on May 10, while CRIMINAL MINDS BEYOND BORDERS ends May 17.
The Thursday night comedies have their finales on Thursday May 11. HAWAII FIVE-O is new through May 12. Sunday’s NCIS LOS ANGELES ends May 14, while MADAM SECRETARY and ELEMENTARY end May 21 in their normal time periods.
SURVIVOR has a full night of Finale and Reunion on Wednesday, May 24 from 7-10 p.m. AMAZING RACE won’t end until June 1.