Caught On Tape: Man Hit By Deer

Police: Woman Was 'Unaware' She Was Reported As Missing A Texas woman who was reported missing from a Greenwood Village hotel after an early morning cigarette has been found safe.

Crash Victim's Family Thanks First Responders, Touts Organ DonationThe family of a man who was killed in a crash thanked first responders on Tuesday. They said although their loved one died, he was able to help save the lives of others by organ donation.