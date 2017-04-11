Caught On Tape: Man Hit By Deer

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (CBS4) – A Canadian man is probably nursing a few wounds… both physical and to his ego… after being tackled by a deer.
Surveillance video shows 25-year-old Cary McCook getting out of his pickup truck in front of a hotel, when a deer comes running right into him.
The impact knocked McCook to the ground.
The deer was reportedly spooked by a dog, and ran into the parking lot.
McCook says no one, even his mom, believed him when he told the story until the got the surveillance footage proving the incident.