Caught On Tape: Man Hit By Deer

April 11, 2017 3:03 PM

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada (CBS4) – A Canadian man is probably nursing a few wounds… both physical and to his ego… after being tackled by a deer.

Surveillance video shows 25-year-old Cary McCook getting out of his pickup truck in front of a hotel, when a deer comes running right into him.

The impact knocked McCook to the ground.

The deer was reportedly spooked by a dog, and ran into the parking lot.

McCook says no one, even his mom, believed him when he told the story until the got the surveillance footage proving the incident.

