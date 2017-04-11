Police: Woman Was ‘Unaware’ She Was Reported As Missing

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Texas woman who was reported missing from a Greenwood Village hotel after an early morning cigarette has been found safe.
According to the Greenwood Village Police Department, Bethany Luttrell, 25, was found by detectives around midnight Tuesday morning.
“Bethany was unaware she was listed as a missing person and once informed, called police detectives to arrange a meeting to confirm her identity and that she is not endangered in any way,” police said in a statement.
Surveillance from the hotel showed Luttrell leaving around 3 a.m. on April 2 to smoke a cigarette and then coming back inside.
According to Bethany’s family, her boyfriend told police she didn’t return to her hotel room. He said she texted him saying she was leaving to seek help from a counselor. He reported her missing around 1 p.m. the following day.
It’s not clear where Luttrell was during the time of the search.