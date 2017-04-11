Best Fish Sandwiches In Denver

By Deborah Flomberg

What makes a great fish sandwich? There are so many different variations out there and depending on your tastes, you may love or hate each different type of sandwich. It all starts, of course, with the fish. It should be lightly fried, without leaving lots of greasy oil all over your fingers. The bread should be thick, but not too thick so that it overpowers the delicacy of the crispy fish and there should be some sort of texture contrast from the fish itself. Crispy cabbage, tart pickles, spicy peppers, fresh lettuce – all different ingredients that can often go into an amazing fish sandwich. Thankfully, you don’t have to go this one on your own because there are lots of wonderful restaurants nearby serving up delicious versions of the tasty treat. Here are five local fish sandwiches you simply have to try.

Curtis Park Delicatessen

2532 Champa St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 308-5973

www.curtisparkdeli.com

At Curtis Park Delicatessen, everything is fresh and made to order. The bread is a perfectly baked ciabatta, delivered from City Bakery every day, and the sandwiches are only available until they’re sold out each day. If you arrive after the fact, you’re out of luck until the following morning. The Fish Sandwich at Curtis Park is a smoked rainbow trout served with lots of contrasting ingredients to really pack a flavorful punch, including a house-made aioli, blue cheese, capers, red onion, olive oil, arugula and a splash of fresh lemon juice. All this for less than $12 and you’ve got a great mid-day meal that you’ll crave again and again.

Olive and Finch

1552 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80218

(303) 832-8663

www.oliveandfincheatery.com

Denver foodies already love Olive and Finch, a popular local restaurant with a focus on freshly made, classic recipes, but it’s easy to miss the fish sandwich on the lunch menu of this popular eatery. Named the “Jamal” this sandwich includes a blackened fish with citrus tartar sauce, Swiss cheese, capers, coleslaw, roasted tomato and avocado. It’s also served on a fresh ciabatta bun. Of course, everything is made from scratch and made to order, so you’ll be delighted to receive this fresh, spicy, tangy, crispy treat for your midday meal.

Related: Top Fish and Chips In Denver

Humboldt Farm Fish

1700 Humboldt St.

Denver, CO 80218

(303) 813-1700

www.humboldtrestaurant.com

If a more classic fish sandwich is what you crave, and you’re looking for that perfect combination of freshly fried fish, dill pickles and crispy lettuce, then you’ll want to rush to Humboldt Farm Fish, where Executive Chef Kollin Gateley takes American classics and provides his own polished touch for each bite. Check out the crispy fish sandwich, which is an Atlantic cod with a house-made remoulade, dill pickle, coleslaw and crispy lettuce. You really can’t get more classic than that – except for the fact that it’s all made with the freshest ingredients possible and all under the careful eye of Chef Gateley. If you’ve never been to Humboldt Farm Fish, here’s a great reason to check out this popular Uptown restaurant.

Chowder Room

560 S. Broadway

Denver, CO 80209

(303) 777-3473

www.chowderroom.com

You might think it’s hard to get great seafood in a land-locked state, but the plethora of amazing seafood restaurants would beg to differ. Take the Chowder Room, for example. This great local hot spot offers tons of amazing seafood options and you’d never know the ocean was so far away. The fish sandwiches here come in two versions – Atlantic cod or grilled Mahi Mahi. Then the sandwich is put together in the most classic way possible – with the simple addition of lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Here, the fish truly shines on its own, so the additions to the sandwich simply offer those perfect texture contrasts needed to make one amazing sandwich.

Related: Top Fish Tacos In Denver

Avelina Denver

1550 17th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 904-6711

www.avelinadenver.com

A newer addition to the local food scene, Avelina Denver has made quite a name for itself across the city, despite having only opened its doors last September. Here, Executive Chef John Broening has created a menu full of elevated classics, amazing recipes and tasty dishes. The lunch menu features his spin on the classic fish sandwich, served with fresh flounder, remoulade and pickled peppers. One bite of this sandwich and the flavors of the fresh fish and pickled peppers explode in your mouth, providing a delicious treat and truly savory sandwich. The entire menu is fantastic at Avelina, but if you’re not sure where to start, try a relaxing lunch of the delicious flounder sandwich.