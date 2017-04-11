Man Accused In 14-Hour Crime Spree Faces Dozens Of Charges, More To Come

April 11, 2017 9:09 PM
By Rick Sallinger

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Still banged up after an alleged spree of terror, Adam Fulford appeared before a judge from jail in a wheel chair on Tuesday.

Fulford was advised he faces 29 criminal charges, including eluding authorities, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated robbery.

foco manhunt 6pkg1 Man Accused In 14 Hour Crime Spree Faces Dozens Of Charges, More To Come

Adam Fulford in court (credit: CBS)

It was the night of March 30 into the next day when he is accused of a 14-hour rampage that left people shot, injured and shaken.

The judge read all 29 charges Fulford now faces, including child abuse. That charge would likely be for ramming the car containing a mother and her two children on the way to elementary school.

Tara Hildebrand remains hospitalized undergoing therapy at the Medical Center of the Rockies. Rachel Hildebrand, her sister, told CBS4, “I just know she feels a lot of guilt with her daughters.”

foco manhunt 6pkg Man Accused In 14 Hour Crime Spree Faces Dozens Of Charges, More To Come

Tara Hildebrand (credit: CBS)

Fulford is also accused of shooting a taxi driver and stealing a Prius from James Pickford that ended up totaled.

“He had the gun pointed at my chest and then very quickly pointed it right between my eyes,” Pickford told CBS4’s Lauren DiSpirito.

foco manhunt victim 10pkg Man Accused In 14 Hour Crime Spree Faces Dozens Of Charges, More To Come

James Pickford (credit: CBS)

It all came to a crashing end as Fulford was pursued by authorities. Instead of committing suicide as he had previously posted, he is now in jail when even more charges to come.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

