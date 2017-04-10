Watch Eaglet On Live Colorado Cam

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of bald eagles have a little something hidden in their nest.
When the parents get up, a fuzzy baby eaglet is visible on a live cam from the city at the Standley Lake Regional Park.
According to the site, the cam has been live since Jan. 5, before the eaglet hatched.
“The live stream is intended to educate the viewers by showing nature in an unguarded fashion,” the site says. “Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen.”
The camera, installed in the fall of 2016, is positioned in such a way that it does not interfere nor intervene with the eagles.
Facebook groups of fans of the eagles have already popped up, one with a few hundred members.