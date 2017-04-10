COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Watch Eaglet On Live Colorado Cam

April 10, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Standley Lake, Standley Lake Eagle Cam, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of bald eagles have a little something hidden in their nest.

When the parents get up, a fuzzy baby eaglet is visible on a live cam from the city at the Standley Lake Regional Park.

According to the site, the cam has been live since Jan. 5, before the eaglet hatched.

“The live stream is intended to educate the viewers by showing nature in an unguarded fashion,” the site says. “Eagles are wild birds and anything can happen.”

The camera, installed in the fall of 2016, is positioned in such a way that it does not interfere nor intervene with the eagles.

Facebook groups of fans of the eagles have already popped up, one with a few hundred members.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia