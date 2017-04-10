Video Captures Burglars At Vapor Lounge

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Surveillance video captures burglars trashing a vapor lounge before they took off with the cash registers.
Two thieves used rocks to break the windows at the Absolute Vapor Lounge in Colorado Springs.
Surveillance video shows one man taking the cash registers while the other breaks into display cases.
The store owners believe the crooks had been in the store before because they knew what they were looking for and where to find it.
“This is a friendly atmosphere, relaxing, we want people to come in and hang out. And it just makes it a little uncomfortable that they were casing the place… or do we wanna watch out for anything else?” said store owner Colby Cox.
The thieves got away with cash and $1,000 worth of merchandise.
They also left behind thousands of dollars in damage.