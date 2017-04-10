COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Video Captures Burglars At Vapor Lounge

April 10, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Absolute Vapor Lounge, Colby Cox, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Surveillance video captures burglars trashing a vapor lounge before they took off with the cash registers.

Two thieves used rocks to break the windows at the Absolute Vapor Lounge in Colorado Springs.

vapor lounge theft vo frame 177 Video Captures Burglars At Vapor Lounge

Surveillance video shows one man taking the cash registers while the other breaks into display cases.

The store owners believe the crooks had been in the store before because they knew what they were looking for and where to find it.

vapor lounge theft vo frame 267 Video Captures Burglars At Vapor Lounge

“This is a friendly atmosphere, relaxing, we want people to come in and hang out. And it just makes it a little uncomfortable that they were casing the place… or do we wanna watch out for anything else?” said store owner Colby Cox.

vapor lounge theft vo frame 627 Video Captures Burglars At Vapor Lounge

The thieves got away with cash and $1,000 worth of merchandise.

They also left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

vapor lounge theft vo frame 357 Video Captures Burglars At Vapor Lounge

