COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Sanctuary State Bill Moves Forward At State Capitol

April 10, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Immigration Enforcement, Joe Salazar, Sanctuary City, Sanctuary State

DENVER (CBS4)– A bill that would designate Colorado the first Sanctuary State in the country moves ahead in the state Capitol on Monday.

The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Joe Salazar, a Democrat representing Thornton and unincorporated Adams County, says it’s a push back against what he called “federal over reach” when it comes to immigrant enforcement.

rep joe salazar Sanctuary State Bill Moves Forward At State Capitol

Rep. Joe Salazar (credit: CBS)

The Sanctuary State bill moves ahead with a committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

state capitol1 Sanctuary State Bill Moves Forward At State Capitol

(credit: CBS)

Salazar also says the bill is about state’s rights.

“What we’re saying is we’re not going to allow the federal government to commandeer, co-opted or otherwise take control of our state and local resources for immigration enforcement,” said Salazar.

xgr sanctuary state sotvo frame 332 Sanctuary State Bill Moves Forward At State Capitol

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (credit: CBS)

An opposing bill would have allowed victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants to sue sanctuary cities failed at the state Capitol.

The Sanctuary State bill is almost certain to fail as well. The measure has no Republican support.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia