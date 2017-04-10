Sanctuary State Bill Moves Forward At State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– A bill that would designate Colorado the first Sanctuary State in the country moves ahead in the state Capitol on Monday.
The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Joe Salazar, a Democrat representing Thornton and unincorporated Adams County, says it’s a push back against what he called “federal over reach” when it comes to immigrant enforcement.
The Sanctuary State bill moves ahead with a committee meeting on Monday afternoon.
Salazar also says the bill is about state’s rights.
“What we’re saying is we’re not going to allow the federal government to commandeer, co-opted or otherwise take control of our state and local resources for immigration enforcement,” said Salazar.
An opposing bill would have allowed victims of crimes committed by illegal immigrants to sue sanctuary cities failed at the state Capitol.
The Sanctuary State bill is almost certain to fail as well. The measure has no Republican support.