‘Pink Moon’ To Rise Monday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – The first full moon of the spring season, known more popularly as the “Pink Moon,” will rise Monday night.
April’s Pink Moon is named after pink wildflowers which bloom in early spring around the U.S. this time of year. The moon is also called the Egg Moon, Sprouting Grass Moon, or Easter Moon. Full moon names originated from several different Native American tribes, which used moon phases to mark the beginning and ends of seasons.
“This year, in 2017, the full moon celebrates the change of seasons by pairing up with the dazzling planet Jupiter,” reports EarthSky.org. “Jupiter, in turn, stays in front of the constellation Virgo until November 2017. So even though the moon will leave Virgo after a few more days, Jupiter remains in the vicinity of Spica, Virgo’s brightest star, for months to come.”
Look to the skies at 12:08 a.m. Mountain Time, when the moon reaches peak fullness. It will still appear everywhere until April 12.