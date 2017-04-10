LIVE VIDEO: Watch "A Few More Minutes"; with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray -- exclusively on CBSDenver.com!

Murder Suspect Jumps Over Railing To Escape Custody

April 10, 2017 5:53 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (CBS4) – Surveillance cameras caught a triple murder suspect jumping from a balcony railing in Ohio on Monday.

Robert Seman was facing charges in the deaths of three people in a house fire.

He was being led back to jail through the courthouse Monday when he darted from deputies toward the balcony railing. He fell four floors to his death.

Seman was on trial for killing a 10-year-old girl and her grandparents in a house fire in 2015. The fire happened just hours before he was to go on trial for raping the girl.

