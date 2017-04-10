More Covered Parking For A Line, DIA Passengers

DENVER (CBS4)– Good news for Denver International Airport passengers– 800 more parking spaces were added on Monday. Plus, most of those spaces are covered!

The new lot at the A Line station located at 61st Avenue and Pena Boulevard opened Monday morning. Passengers can park in the lot and ride the train to DIA.

“Denver International Airport is proud to partner with Panasonic and Xcel Energy in bringing this truly unique parking project to life,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a statement. “Not only will the parking lot at 61st and Peña provide convenient, covered parking through our unique solar canopy, but it also provides a platform in which we can test new technology that promotes sustainable growth and innovation.”

Solar canopies cover 609 of the spots with the electricity generated going to a nearby office building and also offers electric vehicle charging stations.

Additional Information from DIA:

Rates for the new lot are just $2 per 12-hour period, or $4 daily for overnight parking. Monthly parking is available for $36. There are eight conveniently located credit card pay stations throughout the lot, and drivers will have access additional free services such as vehicle location, jump starts, tire inflation and lockout assistance 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling 303-342-4650.

