Latest Forecast: Slow Warming Trend This Week, No Rain Or Snow In Sight

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The cold front responsible for gusty winds throughout much of Colorado on Sunday and Sunday night has moved away. Therefore winds will decrease through the day on Monday as sunny skies prevail statewide.

Temperatures were cold for April to start with day with temperatures in the 20s for most neighborhoods in the metro area. Single digits were found in the high country with wind chills dropping below -20 in some causes in the mountains early Monday.

High temperatures will reach near 60° in Denver Monday afternoon which is near normal April 10. Mountain areas will top out in the 20s and 30s.

Then a warming trend will commence on Tuesday and continue through the upcoming Easter weekend. Highs will reach in the 70s in Denver on Thursday and we expect 70s to continue through at least Easter Sunday.

It will also stay dry throughout most of Colorado for at least the next 5-7 days. And therefore higher fire danger will return this week especially with the warm temperatures and breezy conditions on Thursday and Friday.

