Fire Danger Will Be Creeping Up This Week

By Chris Spears
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – After a few weeks of unsettled weather that brought much needed moisture to the Front Range and Eastern Plains there’s another stretch of dry and warm days ahead.
High temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected for at least the next week with no significant rain or snow.
Despite the recent spring storms drought continues in eastern Colorado with the worst conditions along the Interstate 25 urban corridor between Castle Rock, Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.
A small wildfire broke out Monday afternoon west of downtown Castle Rock off North Faver Road. It burned just under two acres before it was brought under control.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.