Fire Danger Will Be Creeping Up This Week After a few weeks of unsettled weather that brought much needed moisture to the Front Range and Eastern Plains there's another stretch of dry and warm days ahead.

Latest Forecast: We'll Take Mild and Dry Weather right Into the WeekendAfter highs in the 50s on Monday...they'll be in the rear-view mirror as the week goes on, replaced by 60s Tuesday and then 70s through the weekend.