Ex-Colorado Treasurer Kennedy Joins 2018 Governor’s Race

April 10, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Cary Kennedy, Colorado Governor Race, Ed Perlmutter, John Hickenlooper, Mike Johnson, Noel Ginsburg

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado State Treasurer Cary Kennedy has joined the 2018 Democratic race for governor.

Kennedy announced her candidacy Monday on Facebook Live video as she drove from her daughter’s school to her home.

Kennedy also has served as a chief financial officer and deputy mayor in Denver.

As treasurer, Kennedy authored Amendment 23, the constitutional mandate that directs annual state spending increases for public education. She pledged Monday to make public education her top priority.

Kennedy was treasurer from 2007-2011, losing a re-election bid to the current Republican incumbent, Walker Stapleton.

Kennedy joins U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, former state Sen. Mike Johnson and Denver entrepreneur Noel Ginsburg in the Democratic race.

Gov. John Hickenlooper is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.

