If Rep. Perlmutter Elected Colorado Governor, It Would Be A Rarity

DENVER (CBS4) – On Sunday U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colorado, said he’d be the best qualified as Colorado’s next governor.
It’s been more than 60 years since Coloradans elected a governor who was serving in Congress. But Perlmutter told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd on Monday that his experience in how the federal and state governments intersect sets him apart.
“The experience that I bring on certain immigration issues, Social Security issues, education issues, veterans issues, science issues can only help in this position because a much broader knowledge; and a lot of it will be contact with federal government,” Perlmutter told Boyd.
On Monday, former Colorado State Treasurer Cary Kennedy announced that she has joined the 2018 Democratic race for governor.