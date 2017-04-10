If Rep. Perlmutter Elected Colorado Governor, It Would Be A Rarity

April 10, 2017 8:43 PM
Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Cary Kennedy, Ed Perlmutter, Immigration, Social Security

DENVER (CBS4) – On Sunday U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colorado, said he’d be the best qualified as Colorado’s next governor.

perlmutter 5vo If Rep. Perlmutter Elected Colorado Governor, It Would Be A Rarity

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (credit: CBS)

It’s been more than 60 years since Coloradans elected a governor who was serving in Congress. But Perlmutter told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd on Monday that his experience in how the federal and state governments intersect sets him apart.

perlmutter announcement 5p890kg If Rep. Perlmutter Elected Colorado Governor, It Would Be A Rarity

Rep. Ed Perlmutter at the announcement (credit: CBS)

“The experience that I bring on certain immigration issues, Social Security issues, education issues, veterans issues, science issues can only help in this position because a much broader knowledge; and a lot of it will be contact with federal government,” Perlmutter told Boyd.

gettyimages 161205175 If Rep. Perlmutter Elected Colorado Governor, It Would Be A Rarity

Cary Kennedy (credit: Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

On Monday, former Colorado State Treasurer Cary Kennedy announced that she has joined the 2018 Democratic race for governor.

