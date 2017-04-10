COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Woman Robbed, Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men On CSU Campus

April 10, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, Colorado State University Sexual Assault, Fort Collins, Meridian Avenue, Pitkin Street

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for two men who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins.

According to police, the attack happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near West Pitkin Street and Meridian Avenue.

csu assault 5map Woman Robbed, Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men On CSU Campus

The university sent out a campus-wide alert to students.

The only thing police know about the suspects is they were wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CSU Police Department (970) 491-6425.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ralph Lucius (@RRalphTheGreat) says:
    April 10, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    “The only thing police know about the suspects is they were wearing hoodies.” Wouldn’t happen to catch the race of the suspects? Or should we just guess?

    Reply | Report comment |

