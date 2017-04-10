Woman Robbed, Sexually Assaulted By 2 Men On CSU Campus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for two men who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins.
According to police, the attack happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near West Pitkin Street and Meridian Avenue.
The university sent out a campus-wide alert to students.
The only thing police know about the suspects is they were wearing hoodies.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CSU Police Department (970) 491-6425.
“The only thing police know about the suspects is they were wearing hoodies.” Wouldn’t happen to catch the race of the suspects? Or should we just guess?