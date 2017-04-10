COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Clinton Visits Bush In Houston, Gives Him Socks

April 10, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton has been spending some time with former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara in Houston.

In a tweet on Sunday, Clinton said they “caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks.”

Clinton also showed a photograph of him giving pairs of socks to the 92-year-old former president, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair.

In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment for pneumonia.

Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He served as president from 1989 to 1993.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia