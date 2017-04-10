Child Shot In Head, Recovering At Hospital

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– A child was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital on Sunday night.
Police in Fountain rushed to the 700 block of Progress Drive just after 5 p.m. Sunday on an accidental shooting call.
The victim, a 3-to-4-year-old female, suffered a wound to the head and was rushed to Memorial Hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated.
The girl’s condition was not known on Monday afternoon.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at 719 382-8555 or you may leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 634-STOP (7867).