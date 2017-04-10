Broncos Preseason Schedule Announced

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos 2017 preseason schedule has been released.
For the first two games, the Broncos will travel to Chicago and San Francisco. They will return to play Green Bay and Arizona in Denver for the last two weeks.
The exact dates and times of the schedule have yet to be determined, but a range is at least available.
Aug. 10-13 at Chicago
Aug. 17-20 at San Francisco
Aug. 24-27 vs. Green Bay
Aug. 31 (Thu.) vs. Arizona
Collectively against the teams, the Broncos have a 49 and 32 preseason record, with the most wins (21) coming against the 49ers. They have a winning record against all of the teams.
