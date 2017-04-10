COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Broncos Preseason Schedule Announced

April 10, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos 2017 preseason schedule has been released.

For the first two games, the Broncos will travel to Chicago and San Francisco. They will return to play Green Bay and Arizona in Denver for the last two weeks.

The exact dates and times of the schedule have yet to be determined, but a range is at least available.

Aug. 10-13 at Chicago

Aug. 17-20 at San Francisco

Aug. 24-27 vs. Green Bay

Aug. 31 (Thu.) vs. Arizona

Collectively against the teams, the Broncos have a 49 and 32 preseason record, with the most wins (21) coming against the 49ers. They have a winning record against all of the teams.

