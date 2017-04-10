Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Protecting our natural resources is a high priority for many Coloradans, and Earth Day was created to remind us to appreciate these finite resources. Beyond typical Earth Day activities, such as using less energy and recycling, several locations in Denver offer special events. If you’re interested in celebrating Earth Day and doing what you can to protect the planet, check out these events and learn something new.

Earth Day Denver

Skyline Park

15th and Arapahoe

Denver, CO 80202

www.denvergov.org

Date: Friday, April 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each year, the Denver Department of Environmental Health hosts Earth Day events at Skyline Park. Free and open to all, this year’s event focuses on sustainability and renewable energy. The event will feature a variety of vendors with information on how you can make your home more eco-friendly, along with renewable energy sources to incorporate into your everyday life. It runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is conveniently located in the heart of downtown. Use your lunch break to learn more about sustainability.

Congress Park Earth Day Festival

Capitol Heights Presbyterian Church

1100 Fillmore St.

Denver, CO 80206

www.congressparkneighbors.org/earth-day Capitol Heights Presbyterian Church1100 Fillmore St.Denver, CO 80206 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Featuring more than 20 themed exhibits, the Congress Park Earth Day Festival is a fun and informative way to celebrate Earth Day. This year’s theme is “Think Globally, Act Locally,” and it offers Congress Park residents many avenues to help green their community. It is also a festival with music, art and more. Stop by and learn about urban forestry or volunteer for neighborhood clean-up efforts. This festival is designed to encourage small actions that we can do daily to help the environment.

Cherry Creek Clean Up

Cherry Creek Bike Path and Wynkoop St.

1400 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

(570) 439-0880

www.lodo.org Cherry Creek Bike Path and Wynkoop St.1400 Wynkoop St.Denver, CO 80202(570) 439-0880

Date: Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

An excellent way to celebrate Earth Day is to participate in the Cherry Creek Clean Up project. While the clean up is a regular effort from April through October, this year’s event kicks off on April 22. Clean up efforts involve everything from trash pickup to invasive species maintenance, and volunteers are always needed. To volunteer, simply fill out the release waiver and contact the event Chair at the number listed above. Tools are provided, but if you have your own, inquire first before bringing them.

Related: Top Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Denver

Children’s Museum of Denver Marisco

2121 Children’s Museum Drive

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 561-0107

www.mychildsmuseum.org 2121 Children’s Museum DriveDenver, CO 80211(303) 561-0107 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For an Earth Day event that is fun for the kids, head over to the Children’s Museum of Denver Marisco Campus. The entire museum will have special exhibits focused on teaching kids about the earth, including water conservation. Kids can also play in the 3D sandbox, which helps them interact with the land while exercising their creativity. Admission is $13 for parents and children, $11 for seniors and kids age 1-2, and free for infants under one.

Family Fun Day: Party for the Planet

University of Colorado Denver South Campus

10035 S. Peoria St.

Parker, CO 80134

(303) 315-9444

www.southdenver.cu.edu University of Colorado Denver South Campus10035 S. Peoria St.Parker, CO 80134(303) 315-9444 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family Fun Day: Party for the Planet is an event hosted by the University of Colorado Denver’s South Campus. Hosted at the campus’ Art and Natural History Museum, this event is designed to inspire kids of all ages through creativity and action. Activities include planting, learning about nature through dissection of plants and arts and crafts using recycled materials. Spark your kids’ passion for the planet through arts and science based activities. Admission to the event is $10 for those aged 13-59, $9 for seniors, $6 for children aged 3-12 and free for kids under 3.

Related: Earth Day 2015: How to Plant A Tree