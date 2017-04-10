COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Bellco Credit Union Discrimination Against Women On Maternity Leave

April 10, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Bellco, Bellco Credit Union, Bellco Credit Union Discrimination, Denver Metro Fair Housing Center, DMFHC, Maternity Leave

DENVER (CBS4) – Bellco Credit Union is accused of discriminating against women on maternity leave.

The Denver Metro Fair Housing Center (DMFHC) says the company refused to consider mortgage loan applications from women on maternity leave. That would violate the Federal Fair Housing Act.

“The complaint alleges that Bellco Credit Union loan officers repeatedly refused to consider home mortgage loan applications from would-be borrowers on maternity leave, without consideration of whether the would-be borrowers were earning income during their leave or had sufficient liquid savings to compensate for any income lost during leave periods,” Arturo Alvarado, Executive Director for DMFHC said in a statement.

CBS4 asked Bellco for a comment but have yet to hear back.

Additional Information From DMFHC

If you believe you have encountered housing discrimination, please contact the Denver Metro Fair Housing Center at 720-279-4291, info@dmfhc.org. The Denver Metro Fair Housing Center is located at 3280 Downing Street, Suite B; Denver, Colorado 80205.

