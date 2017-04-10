Baby Hippo Born at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS (CBS4) – While the world waits for April the Giraffe to give birth, zookeepers in Memphis are celebrating the birth of a baby hippopotamus.
“Binti” gave birth to a 76-pound girl on March 23. A name has not yet been determined.
“Binti is an extremely attentive mother, and is very protective of her calf,” said Farshid Mehrdadfar, Curator of West Zone. “The little lady follows her mom around everywhere, and you can typically find her asleep on Binti’s nose or back.”
Zoo officials say there are only about 79 hippos are exhibited throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The species is called “vulernable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.