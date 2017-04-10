COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Buying Intrawest Resorts Holdings

April 10, 2017 9:23 AM
DENVER (AP) — The company that owns the Aspen area’s ski resorts is teaming up with a private equity firm to buy the owner of several ski resorts in the United States and Canada.

Aspen Skiing Co. announced Monday it was partnering with Denver-based KSL Capital Partners to acquire Intrawest Resorts Holdings for about $1.5 billion, including debt.

Intrawest owns Steamboat Ski Resort in Colorado, Snowshoe in West Virginia, Stratton Mountain in Vermont, Mont Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario and the Canadian Mountain Holidays heliskiing operation in British Columbia. It also operates Winter Park ski area in Colorado.

KSL Capital Partners owns Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows in the Lake Tahoe area.
Aspen Skiing Co. owns the Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk resorts.

