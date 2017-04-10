Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Buying Intrawest Resorts Holdings

Gorsuch Sworn In As Supreme Court JusticePresident Donald Trump is praising new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House ceremony. He says Gorsuch will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."

Aspen Skiing Co., KSL Buying Intrawest Resorts HoldingsThe company that owns the Aspen area's ski resorts is teaming up with a private equity firm to buy the owner of several ski resorts in the United States and Canada.

Neil Gorsuch Takes First Of 2 Oaths, Prepares To Join CourtSurrounded by family and his soon-to-be Supreme Court colleagues, Neil Gorsuch took the first of two oaths on Monday as he prepared to take his seat on the court and restore its conservative majority.