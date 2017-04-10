COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shane Ray. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

14 States Urge Appeals Court To Reinstate Travel Ban

April 10, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Travel Ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas, Florida and a dozen other states are urging a San Francisco-based federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

In court documents submitted to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Monday, the states say the ban falls within the president’s authority to block foreigners from the U.S. They also reject the argument that it targets Muslims.

The 9th Circuit is considering a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii that blocked the ban.

Most of the states behind Monday’s filing made similar arguments last month to a different appeals court, which is considering a separate travel ban appeal. That appeal seeks to overturn a ruling by a federal judge in Maryland that blocked the ban’s prohibition on new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LUZIA CONTEST
NEWS TEAM

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia