Another Gun Store Burglarized After Car Smashes Into Building

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Owners of a gun store are trying to figure out how many firearms were taken in a brazen burglary early Sunday morning.
Authorities are looking for the person who drove a car into Westminster Arms located near 68th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.
The alarm sounded on impact at the store just after 2 a.m. and police arrived within minutes, but the suspect was gone.
Authorities are still trying to figure how many guns were taken.
Gun store employees spent Sunday cleaning up and securing the store. Broken glass and skid marks remained Sunday evening.
