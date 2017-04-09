Rockies Can’t Complete Sweep, Lose 10-6 To Dodgers

DENVER (AP) – Corey Seager hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers scored seven runs with two outs, avoiding a sweep by beating the Colorado Rockies 10-6 on a blustery Sunday.

Justin Turner added a two-run double as the Dodgers won their 98th game at Coors Field – most of any visiting team.

Kenta Maeda (1-1) pitched five shaky innings and allowed four runs, including a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon, before turning it over to the bullpen. The Dodgers’ relievers shut down the Rockies until the ninth, when Kenley Jansen gave up two runs before closing it out.

Tyler Anderson (1-1) took the loss for the Rockies, who had their three-game winning streak stopped. The lefty allowed five runs in five innings.

It was a breezy day in Denver with the wind gusting up to 42 mph. That made even routine-looking popups an adventure, with first baseman Mark Reynolds diving on the infield to catch a high fly. There were napkins and wrappers swirling all over the field. Some of the flags around the stadium were taken down.

Trailing 5-2 in the fifth, the Rockies scored twice on a run-scoring single by Gerardo Parra and a sacrifice fly from Carlos Gonzalez. But the Dodgers scored a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh to break open the game.

There was a quirky play in the seventh with two on and no outs when catcher Tony Wolters tried to chase after a passed ball near the Dodgers’ dugout, only to tumble inside. Seager, who advanced to third on the play, wasn’t awarded home and that drew an inquiry from manager Dave Roberts. After a consultation, the umpires kept Seager at third and Turner at second, since the play was not subject to a replay review.

After Seager was thrown out at home on a grounder and Yasiel Puig struck out, Turner scored when Wolters hit him in the back on a pickoff attempt and the ball bounced away. Adrian Gonzalez followed with an RBI single, and Joc Pederson added another to make it 9-4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Pedro Baez (strained right thumb) allowed two runs over two-thirds of an inning Saturday at Triple-A Oklahoma City during his second rehab appearance. He could be ready for the upcoming series in Chicago.

Rockies: LHP Chris Rusin (right oblique strain) was reinstated from the disabled list and threw two innings. The team optioned right-hander German Marquez to Triple-A Albuquerque.

THIS & THAT

Reigning NL batting champion DJ LeMahieu didn’t start but entered late in the game. He had a single and a triple to raise his average to .160. … Rockies reliever Jordan Lyles threw 42 pitches in the seventh. … Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe broke out of his slump by going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. He raised his average 92 points to .250.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Woods steps into the rotation Monday in Chicago with Rich Hill sidelined by a blister. The Cubs will counter with LHP Jon Lester.

Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (0-1, 6.00 ERA) looks to bounce back Monday as Colorado opens a three-game series against San Diego. He gave up four runs in six innings during his first start at Milwaukee.

