Professor Tweet: ‘Trump Must Hang. The Sooner & The Higher, The Better’

April 9, 2017 6:01 PM
FRESNO, Calif. (CBS4) – A university professor in California has caused controversy after posting what some believe are threats of violence against President Donald Trump.

Fresno State University history professor Lars Maischak sent out two anti-Trump tweets in February.

“To save American democracy, Trump must hang. The sooner and the higher, the better,” one post said on Maischak’s Twitter account.

“#TheResistance Has anyone started soliciting money and design drafts for a monument honoring the Trump assassin, yet?” Another tweet said.

Maischak said in a statement reported by YourCentralValley.com that he “does not condone murder or violence … nor does he intend to commit any acts of murder or violence.” YourCentralValley.com reports that Maischak sent them an email saying “he believes the Republican Party has placed itself in the tradition of fascism and he compares Republicans to German Neo-Nazis.”

Lars Maischak (credit: Twitter)

“Lars Maischak is employed as a lecturer at Fresno State. Statements made on his personal social media accounts are his alone and are not endorsed by nor reflect the position of the university,” Fresno State President Joseph Castro said in a statement.

