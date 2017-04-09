Latest Forecast: Windy & Cooler Today, Then A Warming Trend

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’ll be windy and cooler today as a storm system scoots across southern Wyoming and strengthens over eastern Nebraska tonight.
There will be scattered mountain snow showers off and on today along with the chance for a few showers or thundershowers north and east of Denver.
But most of us will remain dry.
The two headlines with this weather system are the winds and a cool down.
Looking ahead it looks like a stretch of warm and dry weather will be with us for the next several days.
