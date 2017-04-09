Inmate Who Went Missing Located, Back In Custody

April 9, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Adam Vigil, Colorado Correctional Center, Colorado Department of Corrections, El Paso County, Golden, Pueblo County

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities say an inmate who went missing from the Colorado Correctional Center in Golden is back in custody.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Adam Vigil, 25, was confirmed missing at 10 p.m. Friday but was located in Denver and is no longer on the loose.

web frame copy 45 Inmate Who Went Missing Located, Back In Custody

Adam Vigil (credit: Colorado Department of Corrections)

“He was convicted of fraud, and criminal trespassing out of El Paso County, and second-degree burglary out of Pueblo County,” authorities said in statement.

It’s not clear how Vigil was able to escape or what the circumstances are around his capture.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia