Inmate Who Went Missing Located, Back In Custody

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities say an inmate who went missing from the Colorado Correctional Center in Golden is back in custody.
According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Adam Vigil, 25, was confirmed missing at 10 p.m. Friday but was located in Denver and is no longer on the loose.
“He was convicted of fraud, and criminal trespassing out of El Paso County, and second-degree burglary out of Pueblo County,” authorities said in statement.
It’s not clear how Vigil was able to escape or what the circumstances are around his capture.