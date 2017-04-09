5 Colorado Ski Areas Close For 2017 Season

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday marked the end of the 2017 ski season for a handful of Colorado ski areas.
Eldora Mountain Resort, Ski Cooper, Aspen Highlands, Crested Butte Mountain Resort, and Silverton Mountain shut their lifts down for the winter.
Eldora celebrated with a “pond skimming” one its last day.
Just four days ago, Colorado Ski Country USA reported 16 inches of new snow at Eldora in the previous 48 hours.
There are only days left in the season for other resorts. Beaver Creek, Keystone, Aspen Mountain, Copper Mountain, Monarch Mountain, Snowmass, and Steamboat all close next Sunday, April 16.
Snow conditions are often a non-factor in resorts’ schedule. Many have contractual agreements with local municipalities, land owners and the forest service that require specific dates for the opening and closing of the ski season.
Incidentally, Crested Butte was among those resorts – the others being Monarch Mountain and Arapahoe Basin – that closed briefly in mid-January after storms dumped heavy amounts of snow in the high country.
As summer approaches, many Colorado resorts turn to their attention toward that season’s recreational activities.
