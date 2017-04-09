5 Colorado Ski Areas Close For 2017 Season

April 9, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: Arapahoe Basin, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Beaver Creek, Colorado Ski Country USA, Copper Mountain, Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Keystone, Monarch Mountain, Silverton Mountain, Ski Cooper, Skiing, Snowmass

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday marked the end of the 2017 ski season for a handful of Colorado ski areas.

Eldora Mountain Resort, Ski Cooper, Aspen Highlands, Crested Butte Mountain Resort, and Silverton Mountain shut their lifts down for the winter.

Eldora celebrated with a “pond skimming” one its last day.

Just four days ago, Colorado Ski Country USA reported 16 inches of new snow at Eldora in the previous 48 hours.

There are only days left in the season for other resorts. Beaver Creek, Keystone, Aspen Mountain, Copper Mountain, Monarch Mountain, Snowmass, and Steamboat all close next Sunday, April 16.

eldora 5 Colorado Ski Areas Close For 2017 Season

Eldora Mountain Resort (credit – CBS4)

Snow conditions are often a non-factor in resorts’ schedule. Many have contractual agreements with local municipalities, land owners and the forest service that require specific dates for the opening and closing of the ski season.

Incidentally, Crested Butte was among those resorts – the others being Monarch Mountain and Arapahoe Basin – that closed briefly in mid-January after storms dumped heavy amounts of snow in the high country.

As summer approaches, many Colorado resorts turn to their attention toward that season’s recreational activities.

Additional Resources

Track the ski and snowboard trails and lifts status across Colorado on Colorado Ski Country USA or on Vail Resorts’ Snow.com page

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia