Search Continues For At-Risk Teen Missing For More Than A Week

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Longmont continue to hope the public can help them find an at-risk teen who has been missing for well over a week.

According to police, Aravind Elangovan, 19, went missing after he walked away from his home in the 1400 block of Harvard Street on March 31. He suffers from various mental conditions.

Elangovan is described as being 6-foot-1, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long black wool coat, a long-sleeved blue shirt and boxer shorts. He was not wearing pants or shoes.

“He has no vehicle, no wallet or identification and no cellphone. Aravind often frequents the parks in northwest Longmont and the MT Sanitas trail west of Boulder. He attends Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island and may be trying to make his way there,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who spots Elangovan is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at (303) 651-8501.