Woman Accused Of Striking Police Officer During Altercation

April 8, 2017 5:15 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins arrested a woman accused of striking an officer during an altercation.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance between two men on Thursday when the girlfriend of one of the men “shoulder checked” a bouncer and a police officer.

Michaella Surat (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

The woman, identified as Michaella Surat, 22, was arrested after the incident.

Police said Surat “tried to pull her boyfriend out of the area. The officers told her that her boyfriend was not free to leave but that she could go. She remained at the scene, at which time she physically obstructed and struck an officer.”

Surat faces charges of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

