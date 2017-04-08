Family Gets Closure After Sentencing Of Teen In Violent Home Invasion

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s now closure for the victims of a violent home invasion in Golden.
A judge on Friday sentenced the last of the four people involved.
Tyler Gorringe was given a suspended 24-year prison sentence on the condition he finishes six years in the youthful offender program. He was 17 at the time of the attack.
Gorringe and two others went to Jesse and Jessica Swift’s house looking for drugs but were at the wrong place.
Jesse Swift was stabbed trying to fight the group off.
The couple says the memory of the attack forced them to leave their home.