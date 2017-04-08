Search On For Missing Inmate

April 8, 2017 10:16 AM
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who has gone missing from the Colorado Correctional Center in Golden.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, Adam Vigil, 25, was confirmed missing at 10 p.m. Friday.

Adam Vigil (credit: Colorado Department of Corrections)

Vigil is described as an American Indian, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

“He was convicted of fraud, and criminal trespassing out of El Paso County, and second-degree burglary out of Pueblo County,” authorities said in statement. “The offender should be considered dangerous and the Colorado Department of Corrections urges the public to take all necessary precautions.”

Anyone who spots Vigil should immediately call 911.

