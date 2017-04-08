Latest Forecast: Windy & Mild As A Storm Brings Change By Tomorrow

April 8, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system will pass to the north of Colorado tonight and early tomorrow.

Out ahead of it your Saturday will be windy but mild. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and we’ll see rain and snow showers develop in the mountains.

capture4 Latest Forecast: Windy & Mild As A Storm Brings Change By Tomorrow

capture5 Latest Forecast: Windy & Mild As A Storm Brings Change By Tomorrow

As the storm goes by it will send cooler air into the state.

Highs on Sunday will be up to 20 degrees cooler.

Denver and the eastern plains will be dry for the most part but a few light showers can’t be ruled out by late Sunday morning.

5day Latest Forecast: Windy & Mild As A Storm Brings Change By Tomorrow

snowpack Latest Forecast: Windy & Mild As A Storm Brings Change By Tomorrow

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

