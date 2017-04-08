Latest Forecast: Windy & Mild As A Storm Brings Change By Tomorrow

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system will pass to the north of Colorado tonight and early tomorrow.
Out ahead of it your Saturday will be windy but mild. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and we’ll see rain and snow showers develop in the mountains.
As the storm goes by it will send cooler air into the state.
Highs on Sunday will be up to 20 degrees cooler.
Denver and the eastern plains will be dry for the most part but a few light showers can’t be ruled out by late Sunday morning.
