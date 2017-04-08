Colorado’s Congressional Delegation Differs On Attack In Syria

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s congressional delegation had mixed reaction to the airstrike in Syria.

Rep. Jared Polis says the unilateral action by President Donald Trump was unconstitutional.

“Just as I joined with Sen. Rand Paul and many Democrats and Republicans saying that President Obama didn’t have authority go alone and bomb Syria, neither does President Trump,” Polis said. “We’ve got to make sure that we can reign in out these out-of-control executive powers before they get us locked into some kind of intractable war in which American lives are lost.”

Sen. Cory Gardner says the president had authority but he wants the president to explain what’s next.

“That, I believe, needs to be a well-thought out, well-crafted international policy; international coalition that will work to end the Assad regime, implement a safe zone protection for the Syrian people; and to ultimately bring peace to the nation while eliminating terrorists who are embedded in Syria,” Gardner said.

Republican Rep. Mike Coffman says it was warranted because Syria violated an agreement with the U.S. and Russia to dismantle its chemical weapons.