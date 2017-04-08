Colorado’s Congressional Delegation Differs On Attack In Syria

April 8, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Cory Gardner, Donald Trump, Jared Polis, Mike Coffman, Rand Paul, Syria, Syria Attack

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s congressional delegation had mixed reaction to the airstrike in Syria.

Rep. Jared Polis says the unilateral action by President Donald Trump was unconstitutional.

1syria air strikes jyuipg Colorados Congressional Delegation Differs On Attack In Syria

(credit: CBS)

“Just as I joined with Sen. Rand Paul and many Democrats and Republicans saying that President Obama didn’t have authority go alone and bomb Syria, neither does President Trump,” Polis said. “We’ve got to make sure that we can reign in out these out-of-control executive powers before they get us locked into some kind of intractable war in which American lives are lost.”

syria colorado delegation 6sotvo Colorados Congressional Delegation Differs On Attack In Syria

Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

Sen. Cory Gardner says the president had authority but he wants the president to explain what’s next.

“That, I believe, needs to be a well-thought out, well-crafted international policy; international coalition that will work to end the Assad regime, implement a safe zone protection for the Syrian people; and to ultimately bring peace to the nation while eliminating terrorists who are embedded in Syria,” Gardner said.

syria colorado delegation 5sot Colorados Congressional Delegation Differs On Attack In Syria

Sen. Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

Republican Rep. Mike Coffman says it was warranted because Syria violated an agreement with the U.S. and Russia to dismantle its chemical weapons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia