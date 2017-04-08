April The Giraffe’s Condition Unchanged

NEW YORK (CBS4) – April the giraffe is full of baby and full of milk.
Everyone else is full of anticipation.
Yet, no distinct signs of birth Saturday morning at the Animal Adventure Park.
In case you haven’t noticed, the doors to April’s room have not been opened recently. The noted two days ago the poor weather — rain and potential flooding.
“We will prep the ark,” wrote park staff at that time.
There is no indication her outdoor yard is in acceptable condition, but April has not given any indication she is at all interested in going for a walk when it is nice outside anyhow.