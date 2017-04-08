Alcohol & Speed Not Suspected After Head-On Crash Claims 2 Lives

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have released the identity of two victims of a fatal crash in Boulder County Friday evening.
Two vehicles collided head on while traveling on Highway 287.
The victims have been identified as Sean M. Slote, 50, of Longmont; and Robert E. Lundy, 73, of Louisville.
Reportedly Slote veering into oncoming traffic and hit Lundy head on.
According to the sheriff’s office, both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol and excessive speed are not suspected as a factor in the crash.