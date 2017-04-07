Regents Approve Tuition Hike For Most CU Students

April 7, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder County, CU Board of Regents, Education, Tuition, University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Tuition is set to rise across the University of Colorado system next fall for all students except for those currently taking classes at the Boulder campus.

university of colorado campus generic Regents Approve Tuition Hike For Most CU Students

(credit: CBS)

CU recently proposed $39 million in new spending to bump employee salaries, offer more financial aid and maintain campus buildings.

CU’s Board of Regents agreed Friday to hike tuition by an average of 3 to 5 percent. The hike will affect incoming CU Boulder students, plus all students at the Denver, Colorado Springs and Anschutz campuses.

Last year the school presented students currently enrolled at the Boulder campus with what it called the “CU Boulder Guarantee” which would keep tuition unchanged for them throughout the course of four years of their education at the school.

CU’s tuition next fall will be rising from $9,768 to $10,248 for in-state students and from $33,316 to $34,382 for out of state students.

