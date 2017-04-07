Man Who Killed Wife While High Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man who ate a pot edible and then shot and killed his wife in their Observatory Park home will spend 30 years in prison.

A judge ruled on Friday that Richard Kirk should get the maximum sentence as part of a plea deal for the murder of his wife Kristine, 44, in April 2014. Kirk pleaded guilty to second degree murder in February.

Kirk’s defense said in pre-trial hearings he was so impaired by the marijuana, which he bought legally at a pot shop, that he may not have intended to kill his wife.

Prosecutors had argued that he had the wherewithal to remember the code to a locked gun safe and pressed the weapon to his wife’s head and fired while she was on the phone with a 911 operator. Kristine Kirk had called 911 frantically saying her husband had used marijuana was acting erratically and had a gun.

As part of the deal, Kristine Kirk’s parents will adopt the couple’s three boys.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of the children accuses the maker and seller of the edibles Kirk ingested of failing to properly warn of potential side effects. It states that recklessness led to their mother’s death.

RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

In 2014 there were few requirements about labeling and packaging of marijuana edibles. Since then, numerous regulations have been put in place, and more are being considered.