Pickup Truck Accidentally Rolls Into Reservoir

ARAPAHOE COUNTY (CBS4) – A day of boating was capsized in Arapahoe County Friday when a truck unintentionally entered the water.
According to South Metro Fire Rescue’s Eric Hurst, a male driver was attempting to launch his boat at Cherry Creek Reservoir. The driver opened his door and peered backwards at his boat’s progress into the water. But his foot slipped from the brake pedal and the vehicle rolled into the lake behind the boat.
The driver safely exited the Nissan Frontier as it submerged.
The driver called for a tow truck from shore. South Metro was called in, Hurst said, after the tow truck driver arrived and refused to hook up the sunk truck.
“Tow truck drivers don’t dive,” Hurst said.
The truck was recovered after a “quick dive” by SMFR personnel.
Alcohol impairment, Hurst said, was not suspected by authorities at the scene.