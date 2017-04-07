BREAKING NEWS: U.S. Military Action Launched In Syria (Watch CBSN)

Over 2 Dozen Arrested In Immigration Operation In Rockies

April 7, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Ice, Immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Immigration Enforcement

DENVER (AP) — Immigration officials say over two dozen people suspected of being in the country illegally have been arrested in Colorado and Wyoming during an operation targeting immigrants accused of crimes.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 26 of them had some kind of criminal history, including illegally re-entering the country, but an unspecified number of others were also taken into custody during the operation between March 31 and Monday.

Most of the 26 arrests were along Colorado’s Front Range. All five of those Wyoming arrests occurred in Jackson, including a 21-year-old man from Mexico convicted of misdemeanor battery of a household member and interference with police. He’s accused of illegally re-entering the country after being deported.

RELATED: Mayor To ICE: Agents Are Jeopardizing Public Safety

Officials only released details of some of the arrests but said that, of the 26 arrests, 11 involved people with drunken-driving convictions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia