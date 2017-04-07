Over 2 Dozen Arrested In Immigration Operation In Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Immigration officials say over two dozen people suspected of being in the country illegally have been arrested in Colorado and Wyoming during an operation targeting immigrants accused of crimes.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 26 of them had some kind of criminal history, including illegally re-entering the country, but an unspecified number of others were also taken into custody during the operation between March 31 and Monday.
Most of the 26 arrests were along Colorado’s Front Range. All five of those Wyoming arrests occurred in Jackson, including a 21-year-old man from Mexico convicted of misdemeanor battery of a household member and interference with police. He’s accused of illegally re-entering the country after being deported.
Officials only released details of some of the arrests but said that, of the 26 arrests, 11 involved people with drunken-driving convictions.
