New Tasty Treats On Tap At Coors Field

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – When you think of ballpark food, the first thing that comes to mind is usually the traditional hot dog. These days however, the chefs at Coors Field are getting creative.

They say nothing is more American than baseball and apple pie, and those creative chefs whipped up Apple Pie nachos.

What are apple pie nachos? Brian Arp, General Manager of Aramark, says “it is a cinnamon tortilla topped with apple pie filling, Tillamook cheddar cheese, a little bit of caramel sauce, and whipped cream.”

These new nachos started as a joke during a brain storming session, but have quickly become a hit even before the season started.

“So far this is the staff’s favorite,” says Arp.

If those sound too sweet for you, there are still plenty of savory items to nosh on. The pork fritter sandwich, brisket melt, and giant basket of “Share Your Stack” fries may be more up your alley. The “Share Your Stack” fries are available at the Rooftop Bar area.

If custom items are what you’re looking for, head to the new “John Dough” pizza spot.

Arp says, “its quick fire pizza. You come up, fill out your card, and we get you a pie right out of the oven and we customize it and it’s fantastic.”

Coors Field is the only ball park in the country with a microbrewery on site, meaning they can test out many new beer creations. This year, they have a new brew on tap.

“We have an exclusive beer for the club level, it’s the Rock Pile Ale,” says Arp.

If the Rock Pile Ale is a hit, they plan on rolling it out across the whole ball park.

Watch meteorologist Lauren Whitney on CBS4 News on weekday evenings at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Check out her bio, connect with her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @LaurenCBS4.