Latest Forecast: A Weather Change In The Works This Weekend

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend will start off mild and end with a big cool down as a storm system heads our way.

The storm was spinning near the coast of Washington Friday evening. It will move into the northern Rockies by Sunday.

The bulk of this weather maker will stay to the north of Colorado but it will be close enough to give us a lot of wind and cooler temperatures along with scattered rain and snow showers.

The best chance for rain and snow showers will be in the high country Saturday afternoon and night, and in particular, along and north of Interstate 70.

Some of the precip will linger into the day on Sunday and a few showers could even make their way onto the eastern plains.

But overall, the two biggest weather headlines for this weekend will be windy conditions and cooler temps by Sunday.

