Late Snowfall ‘Was Perfect’ For Coors Field, Opening Day

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – The most pristine lawn in Denver saw a good soaking earlier this week with our quick snow storm that rolled through on Tuesday.

If you think that would cause some issues for the grounds crew at Coors Field before the Home Opener, that isn’t the case.

Head groundskeeper Mark Razum says, “that moisture was just what we needed.”

The snow was helpful, but it did make for a little extra work for Razum and his crew.

“It was a little worrisome because we were getting a little more snow than I was anticipating, but it was perfect,” says Razum.

Overall, it’s been a dry late winter/early spring for the Denver area. That, along with the warm temperatures, was actually very helpful for the Kentucy Bluegrass.

Razum says, “it actually helped us.”

There are four varities of Kentucky Bluegrass at Coors Field, and that warm weather is helping them all grow ahead of schedule.

Razum and his crew spent the week prepping for the big day. The snow set them back a little in terms of painting the field, but overall it wasn’t an issue.

“That snow kind of put us a little behind, we’re getting our dirt work finished up and we’re obviously still mowing, “ says Razum.

They’ll be working right until first pitch, making sure their field is perfect.

