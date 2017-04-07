Inmate Misrepresents Himself As Another, Gets Out Of Jail

BRIGHTON (CBS4) – Authorities in Adams County are asking the public to be aware of an inmate who was mistakenly released Friday.
Shannon Owens, a 31-year-old black man with green eyes, “presented himself as another inmate who was being released,” according to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Owens was being held for a parole violation, according to ACSO’s press release.
Online court records indicate he was due to appear in Arapahoe County District Court April 28th on multiple forgery charges.
In 2008, Owens was arrested for his involvement in a shooting in Pueblo. An initial attempted murder charge was dismissed by the district attorney. Owens pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in that case.
According to Adams County, Owens previously lived in Aurora.