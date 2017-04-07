Inmate Misrepresents Himself As Another, Gets Out Of Jail

April 7, 2017 9:43 PM

BRIGHTON (CBS4) – Authorities in Adams County are asking the public to be aware of an inmate who was mistakenly released Friday.

Shannon Owens, a 31-year-old black man with green eyes, “presented himself as another inmate who was being released,” according to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Owens was being held for a parole violation, according to ACSO’s press release.

Online court records indicate he was due to appear in Arapahoe County District Court April 28th on multiple forgery charges.

(credit – Adams County Sheriff's Office)

(credit – Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2008, Owens was arrested for his involvement in a shooting in Pueblo. An initial attempted murder charge was dismissed by the district attorney. Owens pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in that case.

According to Adams County, Owens previously lived in Aurora.

 

 

