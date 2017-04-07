Girl With Alopecia Dazzles On ‘Crazy Hair Day’ At School

SALEM, Utah (CBS4) – A 7-year-old girl with alopecia thought she was going to have to miss out on “crazy hair day” at school.

Not so!

After the school announced their annual “Crazy Hair Day,” Gianessa Wride and her mother Daniella made a quick trip to the story where they picked up dazzling stickers and flowers that they put on Gianessa’s head.

“When I walked in, everyone was crowding me about the jewels,” Gianessa told CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City.

A few months ago, Daniella noticed something was wrong with Gianessa’s hair.

“I started to brush it, and there was a lot of hair coming out with the brush,” she said.

According to WebMD, alopecia “is a type of hair loss that occurs when your immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, which is where hair growth begins.”

The damage isn’t always permanent, and experts don’t know why it always happens, but children and adults, men and women, can all be affected equally.

In the case of Gianessa, her mother told her that she has two choices.

“You can either be sad about it and be miserable, or you can make it into something fun and enjoy it.”

Gianessa has enjoyed it so much, actually, that she wants to add to the designs on her head, hoping that her story will give other kids confidence to embrace their uniqueness.

“You have to teach your kids, life isn’t fair, you have to be able to adapt and change and make it your own,” Daniella said. “Whatever you’re going through, even if it isn’t tough, if you have alopecia, still be confident, be yourself, and bald is beautiful.”